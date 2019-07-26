Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) says it will eliminate all incentive distribution rights and general partner economic interests in Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) in exchange for 101M newly issued units.

The units have a total equity value of ~$5.4B based on PSXP's $53.95/unit closing price yesterday.

Following the deal's close, PSX will hold a non-economic GP interest in PSXP and own ~170M PSXP common units, representing ~75% of PSXP's outstanding common units.

Meanwhile, PSX reports better than expected Q2 earnings, as earnings from shipping crude through its pipelines more than offset lower refining margins.

Q2 earnings from PSX's midstream segment rose 77.7% Y/Y to $423M even as refining margins fell 7.4% to $11.37/bbl from $12.28/bbl in the year-earlier quarter.

PSX's refineries had an average utilization rate of 97% during Q2 vs. 100% in a year ago.