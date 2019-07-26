Goodyear Tire & Rubber down 9% on Q2 earnings miss

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) reports sales down 5% in Q2, driven by unfavorable currency translation and lower volume.

Tire unit volume dropped 4% to 37.4M for the quarter.

Original equipment unit volume down 11% Y/Y, reflecting lower global vehicle production and strategic fitment choices.

Replacement tire shipments declined less than 1% Y/Y.

Segment sales: America: $1.97B (-2%); EMEA: $1.14B (-9%); Asia Pacific: $520M (-8%).

Segment operating margin: America: 6.8% (-80 bps); EMEA: 3.9% (-400 bps); Asia Pacific: 7.9% (-450 bps).

Total segment operating margin rate slipped 240 bps to 6%.

GT -9.23% premarket.

