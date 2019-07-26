Earnings dominate premarket gainers

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) +35% on Q2 results.
Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE) +23% on Q2 results.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) +16% on Q2 results.
Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) +15% on exploring possible sale.
CannTrust Holdings (NYSE:CTST) +10%.
Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) +10% on Q1 trading update.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) +10% on agreement with Sanofi.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) +9% on Q2 results.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) +9% on Q2 results.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) +8%.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) +7%.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) +7% on Q2 results.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) +6% on early assignment of permanent and specific J-code for Dextenza 0.4mg by the centers for medicare and medicaid services.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) +6% on Q2 results.
Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) +5% on Q2 results.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox