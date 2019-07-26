WWE +1.4% as Benchmark boosts to Buy on earnings

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 1.4% premarket the morning after an easy profit beat, and with Benchmark upgrading shares to Buy, from Hold.

Analyst Mike Hickey is "optimistic" that engagement metrics will keep recovering after seeing Q2 numbers and the company's guidance. Reset story lines will help with that, he writes.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley is looking for a relief rally for a "significant premium asset" in WWE.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.

