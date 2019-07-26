More on Fortive's Q2 results; lowers FY19 guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) reported Q2 revenue growth of 16.3% Y/Y to $1.86B; and adj. diluted EPS of $0.90 (+18% Y/Y).

Professional Instrumentation sales $1.13B (+27.5% Y/Y); and operating margin declined by 1,361 bps to 10.8%.

Industrial Technologies sales $731.4M (+2.6% Y/Y); and operating margin improved by 202 bps to 20.9%.

Q2 Gross margin reduced by 340 bps to 48.5%; and operating margin declined by 687 bps to 13.4%.

SG&A expenses were $537.1M (+32.8% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 28.8% up by 355 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $415M, compared to $512.9M a year ago.

Company says annual guidance has been reduced to reflect the short cycle slowing trends that emerged during Q2, which they expect to impact demand through the second half of the year.

3Q19 Guidance: EPS $0.55 to $0.60 and Adj. EPS $0.83 to $0.88.

FY19 Guidance, lowered: EPS $2.12 to $2.27 (prior $2.36 to $2.46) and Adj. EPS $3.45 to $3.60 (prior $3.55 to $3.65).

