Petrobras trims full-year production target; Q2 output grows 3.8%

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reports total Q2 oil and gas production rose 3.8% Q/Q to 2.63M boe/day, but lowers its full-year production target to 2.7M boe/day from 2.8M boe/day previously.

PBR says the Q2 increase was driven by the ramp-up of pre-salt platforms that entered into operation last year and earlier this year in the Buzios and Lula fields; pre-salt production accounted for 57% of oil production in the quarter.

Separately, the company says it received 425M reais ($112M) this week due to leniency deals and recovered assets from parties involved in Brazil's "Car Wash" corruption probe, bringing total recoveries to more than 4B reais.