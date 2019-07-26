Treasury yields spike after Q2 GDP tops estimates

The 10-year Treasury yield spiked as high as 2.10% after first reading of Q2 GDP growth came in at 2.1%, topping estimates of 1.9%.

It has since retreated to 2.07%, about the level it was before the GDP report was issued. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rises 0.3% in premarket trading.

The GDP growth, fueled by consumer and government spending, slowed from Q1 GDP growth of 3.1%.

The deceleration in Q2 reflected downturns in inventory investment, exports, and nonresidential fixed investment; in other words trade is being hurt and businesses aren't investing as much.

Jared Bernstein, senior fellow at Center on Budget, calls it a "soft'ish" report, noting that business investment had its biggest drop in more than three years.

These are the cross-currents Fed Chair Jerome Powell mentioned in his Congressional testimony earlier this month.

The CME FedWatch Tool now puts the probability of a 25-bp rate cut at 80.6%, up from 76% a week ago; the probability of a 50-bp cut is at 19% vs. 24% a week ago.

Personal consumer expenditure price index rose 2.3% in Q2 vs. 0.4% in Q1; excluding food and energy, the PCE index rose 1.8% up from 1.1% in the prior quarter.

Gross private domestic investment sank 5.5% in Q2 vs. rising 6.2% in Q1; net exports fell 5.2% vs. a 4.1% increase in Q1.