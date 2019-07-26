Canaccord likes CRISPR Therapeutics in today's analyst action

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP +0.8%) initiated with Buy rating and $72 price target at Canaccord Genuity.
Cue Biopharma (CUE) initiated with Outperform rating and $13 price target at Baird.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY +0.4%) initiated with Neural rating and $57 price target at Evercore ISI.
Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) initiated with Outperform rating and $17 price target at Baird.
Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) initiated with Outperform rating and $15 price target at Baird.
Celsion (CLSN -1.7%) initiated with Buy rating and $9 price target at Brookline Capital.
West Pharmaceutical Services (WST +0.8%) upgraded to Neutral with a $135 price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.
DaVita (DVA +0.2%) downgraded to Neutral with a $65 price target at Baird.
Merit Medical Systems (MMSI -26.1%) downgraded to Market Perform with a $46 price target at Wells Fargo.
Novocure (NVCR -0.4%) downgraded to Neutral with a $79 price target at JPMorgan.
Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO -4%) downgraded to Neutral with a $4 price target at Mizuho.
