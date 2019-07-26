Canaccord likes CRISPR Therapeutics in today's analyst action

CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP +0.8% ) initiated with Buy rating and $72 price target at Canaccord Genuity.

Cue Biopharma (CUE) initiated with Outperform rating and $13 price target at Baird.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY +0.4% ) initiated with Neural rating and $57 price target at Evercore ISI.

Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) initiated with Outperform rating and $17 price target at Baird.

Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) initiated with Outperform rating and $15 price target at Baird.

Celsion (CLSN -1.7% ) initiated with Buy rating and $9 price target at Brookline Capital.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST +0.8% ) upgraded to Neutral with a $135 price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

DaVita (DVA +0.2% ) downgraded to Neutral with a $65 price target at Baird.

Merit Medical Systems (MMSI -26.1% ) downgraded to Market Perform with a $46 price target at Wells Fargo.

Novocure (NVCR -0.4% ) downgraded to Neutral with a $79 price target at JPMorgan.