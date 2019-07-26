Oppenheimer gains 4.2% on div boost, stock buyback, Q2 results

Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) rises 4.2% after announcing a dividend increase, a stock buyback program, and higher Q2 earnings.

It will also redeem 25% of 6.75% senior notes due 2022, a move that will reduce its interest costs by $3.8M annually.

Q2 net income of $12.4M, or 89 cents per share, increases from $8.86M, or 63 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $250.9M rises 3.5% Y/Y.

Tangible book value per share of $30.62 at June 30, 2019 improved from $27.78 at June 30, 2018.

The company also boosts its quarterly dividend to 12 cents per share from 11 cents in the prior quarter.

Will redeem $50M of its 6.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 at a redemption price equal to 103.375% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

After the partial redemption, $150M principal amount of the notes will remain outstanding.

