Vodafone, Telecom Italia wrap network sharing, tower agreements

Vodafone (VOD +9.7% ) has confirmed and finalized its network sharing deal with Telecom Italia (OTCPK:TIAJF), and will merge its passive towers into TI's Inwit unit.

Vodafone will get cash consideration of €2.14B along with a 37.5% shareholding in the combination (which is valued at €3.13B, implying enterprise value for Vodafone Italy towers of €5.27B).

The two companies will recapitalize Inwit up to a maximum of 6x net debt. Vodafone will use cash proceeds from that and the combination deal to retire existing debt.

They'll retain joint control of the new Inwit, but over time will look at reducing their respective stakes from 37.5% to a minimum of 25% each.

The deal came in ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline that TI CEO Luigi Gubitosi was pursuing.