Stocks start higher with earnings, Q2 GDP in focus

The stock market opens with gains following a batch of strong earnings reports and data showing healthy growth in the U.S. economy; Dow +0.1% , S&P +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.9% .

Alphabet ( +11.5% ), Intel ( +1.1% ), Starbucks ( +6% ), McDonald's ( +1% ) and Twitter ( +9.6% ) all are higher in early trade following quarterly results, while Amazon ( -2.4% ) is lower after falling short of profit expectations.

Also, the advance estimate for Q2 GDP came in at a stronger than expected 2.1% following a 3.1% rise in Q1; the data reveals impressive strength in the U.S. consumer, highlighted by 4.3% growth in personal consumption spending, which was the second highest over the past 16 quarters.

European bourses trade on a higher note, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.5% while Germany's DAX +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

In the U.S, an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows communication services ( +3% ) surging following the strong Alphabet and Twitter earnings reports, while information technology ( +0.5% ) also outperforms; the materials ( -0.9% ) and energy ( -0.6% ) groups are early laggards.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 2.86% and the 10-year yield flat at 2.07%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.88.