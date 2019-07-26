Stocks start higher with earnings, Q2 GDP in focus

The stock market opens with gains following a batch of strong earnings reports and data showing healthy growth in the U.S. economy; Dow +0.1%, S&P +0.4%, Nasdaq +0.9%.
Alphabet (+11.5%), Intel (+1.1%), Starbucks (+6%), McDonald's (+1%) and Twitter (+9.6%) all are higher in early trade following quarterly results, while Amazon (-2.4%) is lower after falling short of profit expectations.
Also, the advance estimate for Q2 GDP came in at a stronger than expected 2.1% following a 3.1% rise in Q1; the data reveals impressive strength in the U.S. consumer, highlighted by 4.3% growth in personal consumption spending, which was the second highest over the past 16 quarters.
European bourses trade on a higher note, with U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC both +0.5% while Germany's DAX +0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2%.
In the U.S, an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows communication services (+3%) surging following the strong Alphabet and Twitter earnings reports, while information technology (+0.5%) also outperforms; the materials (-0.9%) and energy (-0.6%) groups are early laggards.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 2.86% and the 10-year yield flat at 2.07%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.88.
U.S. WTI crude oil +0.3% to $56.17/bbl.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox