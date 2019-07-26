Modest gains in restaurant sector after powerhouse reports

The restaurant sector isn't flying higher after stellar earnings reports from McDonald's and Starbucks. By all appearances, the two chains nabbed even more market share during the quarter and may have made things tougher for peers with their out-of-the-ball park comparable sales growth.

The only restaurant stocks that have opened with any fizzle are McDonald's franchisee Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) +4.7% and Chinese SBUX competitor Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) +3.7% - while Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) are all up less than 1%.