USA Truck (USAK -11.3% ) is down sharply after reporting an operating ratio of 98.5% for Q2 vs. 96.8% a year ago amid pricing pressure.

"The second quarter of 2019 was a challenge due to the softer freight environment, declining spot rates and unrealized bid awards. These factors combined to put pressure on our performance," notes USA Truck CEO James Reed.

Base revenue per available tractor was down 2.9% Y/Y during the quarter.

