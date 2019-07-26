Oklahoma quakes prompt Encana well completion halt

Encana (ECA -1.6% ) halted work at an Oklahoma drill site following two earthquakes within a day in the same area, the state's oil and gas regulator said yesterday.

A 3.2 magnitude quake hit late Wednesday in Kingfisher County northwest of Oklahoma City, followed by a second quake measuring at a 3.9 magnitude, prompting the company to stop activity at the well.

Some quakes, such as the two that occurred on Wednesday, may be linked to well completion activities, authorities have said.

But limits on disposal wells adopted by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission have reduced the frequency of those temblors, with the state experiencing less than one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or higher per day on average this year, compared with more than two a day of the same strength in 2015.