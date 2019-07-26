Comfort Systems slips 11% on Q2 results miss and weak margins

Comfort Systems (FIX -11.7% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 21% Y/Y to $650.3M; and same-store backlog of $1.28B (+12.3% Q/Q).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 232 bps to 18.5%; and operating margin declined by 202 bps to 5.5%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $49.81M (-1.3% Y/Y); and margin declined by 177 bps to 7.7%.

SG&A expenses were $84.51M (+18.7% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 13% down by 31 bps.

Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $25.61M, compared to $33.67M a year ago; and FCF of $19.04M.

Total backlog was $1.50B as of June 30, 2019, as compared to $1.23B as of June 30, 2018.

