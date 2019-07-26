Consolidated-Tomoka's deal to sell LPGA golf club falls apart

Consolidated-Tomoka Land's (CTO +0.1% ) contract to sell its LPGA International Golf Club property and operations to an affiliate of C-Bons International Group was terminated by the buyer.

As a condition for closing the sale of the LPGA Golf Club, CTO was seeking to amend the tri-party agreement between itself, the Ladies Professional Golf Association, and the city of Daytona Beach, FL.

Daytona Beach's City Commission deferred action on the amendment until Aug. 7, 2019. As a result of that deferral, they buyer terminated the LPGA Golf Club contract.

CTO's broker is pursuing remarketing with other interested parties identified during the company's original marketing efforts.