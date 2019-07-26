CannTrust boots CEO after negative Health Canada audit; shares up 14%

CannTrust (CTST +14.4% ) is up modestly higher volume following its announcement that it fired CEO Peter Aceto after a special committee of board members investigated the issues related to a recent negative audit by Health Canada that caused a sell-off in shares. The committee found "new information" that prompted the removal of Mr. Aceto.

The board also requested and received the resignation of Chairman Eric Paul.

Special Committee Chair Robert Marcovitch will step down to assume the CEO role on an interim basis. Board member Mark Dawber will take over as head of the committee.