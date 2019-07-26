Strong margins lift World Fuel marine segment profit even as volumes fall
Jul. 26, 2019 10:26 AM ETWorld Fuel Services Corporation (INT)INTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- World Fuel Services (INT +4.5%) pops to a new 52-week high after Q2 earnings topped analyst expectations despite a drop in marine fuel sales volumes.
- Despite a 13% Y/Y drop in bunker sales volumes to 5.1M metric tons, INT says Q2 gross profit in its marine segment jumped 20% Y/Y to $36.4M, mainly due to improved performance in its core resale operations.
- Core resale margins remained solid in Q2 while the continued focus on cost management contributed to a reduced operating expense ratio in both Q1 and Q2, Chairman and CEO Michael Kasbar says.
- INT is "cautiously optimistic regarding the opportunity represented by the compliance challenges facing our customers with the adoption of the IMO 2020 sulfur cap standards," and the company is engaging with customers as they prepare for the rule.
- The company also said this week that it increased its overall unsecured credit facility to $1.8B from $1.6B and extended the term of the credit facility to July 2024.