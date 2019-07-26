White House rules out currency intervention - Kudlow

The White House rules out currency intervention, White House Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC, adding that President Trump wants the U.S. dollar to remain the world's dominant currency.

Says Trump always has the option of using tariffs in trade negotiations.

Kudlow's take on China-U.S. trade talks set to restart next week: "I wouldn't expect any grand deal."

“Talking to our negotiators, I think they’re going to reset the stage and hopefully go back to where the talks left off in May," he said.

The Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 98.01.

China-related ETFs: YINN, YANG, GXC

U.S. dollar ETFs: UUP, UDN, USDU