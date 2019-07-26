Transocean wins five rig deals, adding $158M to backlog

Transocean (RIG -2.3% ) unveils three new contract awards and a pair of extensions in its latest fleet status report, adding $158M to the company's backlog for a total of $11.4B.

In Canada, RIG secured a three-well contract for its Transocean Barents semi-submersible rig at a $285K dayrate, with three one-well options.

In Egypt, the Discoverer India drillship was awarded a 120-day contract at a $135K dayrate, plus six one-well options.

In the Gulf of Mexico, the Deepwater Asgard ultra-deepwater rig won a two-well contract at a $185K dayrate.

Also, options were exercised for the Leiv Eriksson semi-submersible in the North Sea and the Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 drillship operating off India.