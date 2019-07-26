Turning Point Brands prices upsized private offering of $150M of 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2024

Turning Point Brands (TPB) has priced $150M of 2.50% convertible unsecured senior notes due July 15, 2024.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $22.5M of Notes.

Closing date is July 30 and is expected to result in ~$144.75M in net proceeds.

Interest at a rate of 2.50% per year will be payable semi-annually in arrears, beginning on January 15, 2020.

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, repay the ~$35.5M outstanding under its second lien credit agreement and the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.