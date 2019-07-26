Juniper meeting the bar counts as progress - analysts

Juniper Networks (JNPR +0.5% ) produced in-line results with its second-quarter earnings -- which analysts are counting as good news, considering ongoing challenges for the company.

It said gross margins would still feel pressure from China tariffs, with an expected negative impact of 30 to 50 basis points for the full year and pressure on EPS.

The results count as "forward progress," Cowen's Paul Silverstein writes, even as Y/Y revenues keep declining.

And UBS says Juniper "needs more for it to work," with risk-reward looking even as investors await 5G deployment and the rollout of 400G.

