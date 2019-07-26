Google-China might be security concern, says Trump

President Trump tweets about Alphabet (GOOG +10.1% )(GOOGL +9.9% ) as the company continues to ride high from its earnings beat and $25B buyback announcement.

Trump: "There may or may not be National Security concerns with regard to Google and their relationship with China. If there is a problem, we will find out about it. I sincerely hope there is not!"

During the earnings call, Alphabet execs said the company will cooperate with any potential investigations, which include the Department of Justice's broad probe into the market dominance of the tech giants.

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration was "not aware of Google working with the Chinese government in any way that raises concerns."