DMC Global -11% despite Q2 results beat and improved margins; lowers FY19 guidance

DMC Global (BOOM -11.6% ) reported YoY revenue growth of 10.8% in Q2 to $110.95M, driven by stronger sales at both DynaEnergetics and NobelClad business.

DynaEnergetics sales $88.63M (+50% Y/Y); gross margin was 41% up by 408 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA of $28.53M (+107% Y/Y).

NobelClad sales $22.33M (+1% Y/Y); gross margin of 26.4% up by 310 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA of $3.08M (+13% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin improved by 483 bps to 37.9%, due to a more favorable product mix and improved manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies at DynaEnergetics.

Q2 operating margin improved by 958 bps to 22.2%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA was $29.03M (+108.5% Y/Y); and margin improved by 895 bps to 26.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $16.31M, compared to $1.4M a year ago.

3Q19 Guidance: Sales $96M to $102M; gross margin in the range of 35.5% to 36.5%; SG&A expenses of $~17.5M; and Adj. EBITDA $20M to $$24M.

FY19 Guidance, lowered: Sales $400M to $415M (prior $405M to $425M); Adj. EPS $3.55 to $3.70 (prior $3.40 to $3.70); Gross margin in a range of 36% to 37% (prior ~34%); SG&A expenses $64M to $67M (prior ~$63M); Adj. EBITDA $90M to $100M; and Capex ~$30M.

Previously: DMC Global EPS beats by $0.31, beats on revenue (July 25)