TriNet +5.8% post Q2 results

TriNet (TNET +5.8% ) reports Q2 total revenues increase of 10% Y/Y to $935M and net service revenues increase of 5%Y/Y to $231M.

Total WSEs increased 2% Y/Y, at ~324K; Average WSEs increased 2% Y/Y, at ~319K & Total WSEs payroll and payroll taxes processed was $9.1M (+9% Y/Y).

Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $808M, less insurance costs of $704M.

Operating margin declined 306 bps to 5.9% & Adj. EBITDA also declined 900 bps to 36%.

Net Insurance Service Revenue margin declined 100 bps to 13%.

Professional service revenues increased 11% Y/Y, and Net Insurance Service Revenues decreased 2% Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents of $219M and total debt of $402M.

