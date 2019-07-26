U.K.'s Johnson insists EU drops Irish backstop

The stand-off between the U.K. and EU over Brexit hardens as new U.K Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there will be no new Brexit talks until the EU drops its demand for an Irish backstop.

The British pound falls 0.6% to $1.2386; Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (FXB -0.4% ).

The Irish backstop is a way to avoid a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland if the U.K. leaves the European Union without an all-encompassing deal; Northern Ireland, part of the U.K, would remain in an arrangement with the EU until another trade deal is reached.

But opponents to the backstop fear that it would keep the U.K. trapped in the EU customs union forever.

There's no date scheduled for a meeting between the U.K. and EU to discuss the impasse, Downing Street says.

The Irish government, backed by its EU partners, argues that the backstop can't be removed and that the withdrawal agreement reached by former PM Theresa May can't be changed before Oct. 31, 2019, when the U.K. is slated to exit the EU.

