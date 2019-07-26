SPS Commerce rallies 10.9% post Q2 results

SPS Commerce (SPSC +10.9% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 12.2% Y/Y to $68.53M.

Overall Q2 margin: Gross declined 121 bps to 65.4%; operating increased 376 bps to 13.6% & Adj. EBITDA increased 414 bps to 23.9%.

In Q2, the Company approved a 2-for-1 split of all outstanding shares increasing the number of shares from ~18.1M to ~36.2M.

Q3 2019 Guidance: Revenue of $69.7-70.2M; EPS $0.37-0.39 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~18.1M or $0.19-$0.20 on split adj. basis; Adj. EPS $0.55-0.56 or $0.27-$0.28 on a split adj. basis; Adj. EBITDA of $16.9-17.4M; SBC ~$3.2M; depreciation ~$2.9M and amortization ~$1.3M.

2019 Guidance: Revenue of $276.6-277.7M; EPS $1.62-1.67 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~18.1M or $0.81-$0.84 on a split adj. basis; Adj. EPS $2.30-2.35 or $1.15-$1.18 on a split adj. basis; Adj. EBITDA of $67.2-68.3M; SBC ~$14.7M; depreciation ~$11.2M and amortization ~$5.2M.

Previously: SPS Commerce EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Jul. 25 2019)