Drug pricing bill passes Senate committee

By a 19-9 vote, the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act has advanced out of the Senate Finance Committee and will go before the full Senate this fall. The bill would cap out-of-pocket costs for medicines at $3,100 per year for Medicare beneficiaries beginning in 2022 and require drug makers to rebate Medicare if they hike prices above inflation.

Republicans tried to throw out the inflation provision but failed on a 14-14 vote.

Democrats tried to include a provision allowing the government to set drug prices but failed on a 12-16 vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats in the lower chamber plan to introduce a drug pricing measure in September, casting doubt on whether the House will take up the Senate version.

Predictably, the drug industry's main lobby group, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, is opposed and spent more than $16M in H1 lobbying Congress and members of the Trump administration.

