Dominion's Atlantic Coast pipeline permit vacated in court ruling

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacates a permit granted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that had allowed Dominion Energy (D +0.1% ) to build the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline in areas inhabited by threatened or endangered species.

Dominion suspended construction of the long-delayed project in early December after the court in Richmond, Va., stayed the Fish and Wildlife permit.

The court today said the Fish and Wildlife Service "fast-tracked" its decision to reissue an incidental take statement in 2018 just 19 days after federal energy regulators resumed formal consultation with the agency following the court's decision to stay a version of the permit from 2017.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) also are partners in the 600-mile, 1.5B cf/day project.