Barnes slides 5% post Q2 results miss; lowers FY19 guidance

Barnes Group (B -5.4% ) reported reports Q2 sales of $376.67M (-1% Y/Y); and organic sales decrease of 4% Y/Y.

Industrial segment sales $233.4M (-6.5% Y/Y); and operating margin of 11.8% down by 360 bps .

Aerospace segment sales $138.27M (+10% Y/Y); and operating margin of 21.4% up by 110 bps . Aerospace OEM backlog was $791M (-2% Q/Q).

Q2 Operating margin declined by 170 bps to 15.3%; and adj. operating margin declined by 130 bps to 15.7%.

SG&A expenses were $76.41M (+3.5% Y/Y) and as percentage of sales 20.6% up by 89 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $108.16M, compared to $88.58M a year ago; and FCF of $82.72M.

Company says ongoing trade uncertainties and challenging end markets have persisted into Q2 leading to the deferral of customer new program launches in a number of their higher margin Industrial businesses.

FY19 Guidance, lowered: Net sales growth ~3% to 4% (prior 4% to 6%); Adj. operating margin of 15.5% to 16%; EPS $3.10 to $3.20 (prior $3.15 to $3.27); and Adj. EPS $3.18 to $3.28 (prior $3.23 to $3.35).

