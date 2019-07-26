Sempra's Cameron LNG export plant OK for commercial service
Jul. 26, 2019 11:37 AM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves Sempra Energy's (SRE +0.5%) request to begin commercial service of the first liquefaction train at its $10B Cameron liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana.
- The plant exported its first cargo in May, making it the fourth big LNG export terminal operating in the U.S.
- The first of Cameron LNG's three liquefaction trains began production in May; SRE, which indirectly owns 50.2% of the facility, has said it expects Cameron 2 and 3 will enter service in Q1 and Q2 2020.
- Cameron is designed to produce 12M mt/year of LNG, or ~1.7B cf/day of natural gas.