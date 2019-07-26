DOJ formally OKs Dish deal to enable Sprint/T-Mobile merger

The deal is secured: In a release, the Justice Dept. says that it's OK with a $26.5B merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), contingent on the two divesting assets to make Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) into a viable national wireless competitor.

Sprint is up 5.6% ; T-Mobile up 3% ; Dish is up 2.4% .

The DOJ and attorneys general for five states came to a settlement with T-Mobile and Sprint; notably, that excludes the 13 attorneys general who still have a suit pending to block the deal.

“With this merger and accompanying divestiture, we are expanding output significantly by ensuring that large amounts of currently unused or underused spectrum are made available to American consumers in the form of high quality 5G networks,” antitrust chief Makan Delrahim says.

Dish will pay $5B to take over Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Sprint prepaid, and some airwaves to add to its own spectrum hoard, clearing what were key DOJ objections over Sprint/T-Mobile's combined power position in the prepaid wireless market.

T-Mobile and Sprint must make available to Dish at least 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations.

As reported, the deal also contains provisions to prevent Dish from selling the assets or handing over control of the agreement to a third party, for three years. Dish gets a seven-year wholesale deal to resell T-Mobile service under its brand along with a three-year operational support agreement.

The merger had previously received signs of support from the GOP majority at the FCC as well, making that agency's approval a formality.