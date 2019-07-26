CytoDyn inks deal to sell PA-14 or PRO 140 for CCR5 for diagnostic use

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY -11.7% ) executes a license agreement with IncellDX providing the latter with exclusive global rights to sell non-commercial grade quantities of PA-14 (the murine version of PRO 140 for diagnostic use) or PRO 140 for use in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the quantitative measurement of CCR5 in human cells.

Under the terms of the deal, IncellDX will responsible for all costs associated with assay development, regulatory clearance, labeling, packaging and commercialization. Financial terms are not disclosed.

PRO 140 (leronlimab) inhibits (binds to) a protein on the surface of certain immune cells called Cysteine-Cysteine Chemokine Receptor 5 (CCR5) which plays a key role in modulating immune cell trafficking in sites of inflammation. The company says it could potentially treat graft-versus-host disease and other inflammatory conditions.