J.C. Penney looks to clear $1 again

The clock is ticking at J.C. Penney JCP (JCP) with the stock trading under $1.00 for a full week now.

The retailer could fall out of compliance with the New York Stock Exchange if that streak extends to 30 days or longer. A stock split is one option on the table if the share price doesn't improve.

Things aren't at a standstill at the company. The Dallas Morning News reports that J.C. Penney boss Jill Soltau and CFO Bill Wafford have met with bond investors to chart a path forward on the debt payment front. Last week, Soltau "boldly" declared the JCP has not retained any bankruptcy advisers.