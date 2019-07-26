Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license

The Trump administration says it will renew Chevron's (CVX -1.4% ) license to drill for oil and gas in Venezuela, allowing the company to maintain its four joint ventures in the country despite U.S. sanctions on the PdVSA state oil company.

The move, which beat back hard-liners who sought the end the license to keep maximum pressure on Venezuela's Maduro government, is a win for Sec. Pompeo and others in the Trump administration who preferred having the U.S. company continue operations in a country on the verge of economic and political collapse.

CVX, which has maintained a presence in Venezuela for nearly 100 years, produces ~40K boe/day of oil and natural gas in the country.