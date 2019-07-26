Apollo distances itself from Leon Black's ties to Epstein - Bloomberg

The New York-based private equity firm conducted an internal review into its involvement with Jeffrey Epstein to make sure that its ties with Epstein go no further than the firm's co-founder Leon Black, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

For decades Apollo Global Management's (APO +0.6% ) co-founder Leon Black consulted with Epstein for financial advice.

In a draft of a memo that's expected to be distributed to Apollo employees, Black said that "Apollo has never done any business with Mr. Epstein at any point in time."

Epstein provided advice to Black's family partnership and related entities involving tax, estate planning, and philanthropic matters, Black wrote.

Epstein, now in a Manhattan jail, has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he molested and exploited teenage girls.