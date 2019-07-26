Good news/bad news: It's all in the GDP report

Today's Q2 GDP report sums up the good and the bad this week.
On the good side, consumer spending is driving the U.S. economy as employment remains strong; on the bad side, business investment had its biggest drop in three years as trade uncertainty and slowing global growth impact U.S. businesses.
Still, many data points came in weaker than expected this week, such as the July U.S. PMI composite flash number and the June trade deficit.
Stronger-than-expected: Q2 GDP growth of 2.1% exceeded consensus of 1.9%, but slowed from 3.1% in Q1.
Initial jobless claims fell 10K to 260K, less than the 219K consensus; continuous claims followed the same pattern, down 13K to 1.676M vs. 1.688M consensus.
June durable goods, up 2.0%, flew past the 0.5% increase expected; May print, though was revised lower to -2.3% from its initial reading of -1.3%; core durable goods also came in strong, up 1.2% vs. +0.2% expected and compares with +0.5% in May (revised up from +0.3%).
Weaker-than-expected: July PMI composite flash, at 51.6, came in hair shy of the 51.7 consensus, but rose from 50.6 in June.
July Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing survey at -12 surprises to the downside; consensus expected +5 and compares with a revised +2 in June.
June international trade in goods narrowed, but not as much as economists expected. The deficit fell 1.2% to $74.17B vs. consensus estimate of $72.5B and prior -$75.0B.
June wholesale inventories rose 0.2% M/M to $680B, just under the 0.3% increase expected, compares with 0.4% in May.
June Chicago Fed national activity index came in at -0.02 vs. consensus of 0.0 and -0.03 prior.
June new home sales of 646K trails the 660K expected; still it increased from 604K in May (revised from 626K).
June existing home sales fell 1.7% to 5.270M vs. 5.320M consensus and down from 5.360M in May.
May FHFA housing price index rose 0.1% M/M weaker than the +0.3% expected and April's +0.4% reading.
Coming up next week: On Tuesday, July Conference Board consumer confidence, June personal spending, and June pending home sales; on Wednesday, July ADP nonfarm employment, July Chicago PMI, and the Fed's interest rate decision; on Thursday, July ISM manufacturing PMI; on Friday, July nonfarm payrolls, June trade balance, June factory orders, and July Michigan consumer sentiment.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox