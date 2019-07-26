Good news/bad news: It's all in the GDP report

Today's Q2 GDP report sums up the good and the bad this week. On the good side, consumer spending is driving the U.S. economy as employment remains strong; on the bad side, business investment had its biggest drop in three years as trade uncertainty and slowing global growth impact U.S. businesses. Still, many data points came in weaker than expected this week, such as the July U.S. PMI composite flash number and the June trade deficit. Stronger-than-expected: Q2 GDP growth of 2.1% exceeded consensus of 1.9%, but slowed from 3.1% in Q1.

Initial jobless claims fell 10K to 260K, less than the 219K consensus; continuous claims followed the same pattern, down 13K to 1.676M vs. 1.688M consensus. June durable goods, up 2.0%, flew past the 0.5% increase expected; May print, though was revised lower to -2.3% from its initial reading of -1.3%; core durable goods also came in strong, up 1.2% vs. +0.2% expected and compares with +0.5% in May (revised up from +0.3%).

Weaker-than-expected: July PMI composite flash, at 51.6, came in hair shy of the 51.7 consensus, but rose from 50.6 in June.