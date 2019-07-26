Dish speaks on wireless merger OK; FCC's Pai moving on deal

With the merger of Sprint (S +6.2% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +3.9% ) passing muster at the Justice Dept., Dish Network (DISH +1.8% ) is speaking out on its ambitions to become the fourth player in U.S. wireless.

"These developments are the fulfillment of more than two decades' worth of work and more than $21B in spectrum investments intended to transform Dish into a connectivity company," Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen says.

"Taken together, these opportunities will set the stage for our entry as the nation's fourth facilities-based wireless competitor and accelerate our work to launch the country's first standalone 5G broadband network."

Dish notes it's committed to the FCC that it will deploy a facilities-based 5G broadband network capable of serving 70% of the U.S. population by June 2023, and it's requested (and will receive) license modifications to reflect that timeline.

Dish's $5B payment values Sprint's prepaid businesses at $1.4B, and $3.6B to buy Sprint's nationwide 800 MHz airwaves.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai suggests he's moving forward with his agency clearing the deal: “Because of this transaction’s potential to help close the digital divide in rural America and maintain our nation’s leadership in 5G, as well as the commitments made by T-Mobile and Sprint to the FCC, I plan to present my colleagues soon with a draft order, consistent with the Department’s filings, favorably resolving the FCC’s review of the transaction.”

According to signals from the majority members, that draft order would have the three votes it needs for approval.

Meanwhile, shares in T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY +1.8% ) have jumped to session highs in OTC trading, as have those of SoftBank (SFTBY +4% ).