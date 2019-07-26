More on Gibraltar Q2 earnings

Gibraltar (ROCK +4.7% ) reported Q2 sales of $262.7M, down 1.2% Y/Y and slightly below its guidance as provided in Q1 2019

Backlog reached to a record level of $242M, up 30%

Residential Products Segment revenue of $130.4M, flat Y/Y in a slower-than-expected market that was impacted by weather and labor shortages.

Industrial & Infrastructure segment sales declined 8% to $56.5M as declining steel prices resulted in Industrial customers delay new orders.

Operating margin compressed ~200bps to 10.1% on lower volumes, material cost alignment, and unfavorable product mix; gross margin was 230bps to 24.2%

The company reiterated 2019 guidance and expects revenues to be over $1B; forecasts adj. EPS between $2.40 - $2.55.

For Q3, expects revenue in the range of $288M - $298M with adj. EPS of $0.84 - $0.91

Previously: Gibraltar EPS misses by $0.04, misses on revenue (July 26)