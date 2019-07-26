Anglo American hit by Agarwal's stake sale

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF -5.2% ) tumbles 4% in London after the miner's largest shareholder, Indian tycoon Anil Agarwal, said he would sell his ~20% stake in the company.

The move ends speculation that Agarwal eventually would make a bid for the entire company; he had pushed Anglo to refocus on South Africa and position itself for new opportunities in India.

While Agarwal's exit puts short-term pressure on Anglo shares, it also removes a level of uncertainty about his plans for the mining giant, Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina says, as some investors were "concerned about Agarwal's interest being an overhang on these shares due to the uncertainty regarding his intentions."