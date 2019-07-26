Heritage Financial loses a bull; shares -1.5%

Janney analyst Timothy Coffey cuts Heritage Financial (HFWA -1.5% ) to neutral from buy on the basis that its disappointing Q2 earnings don't "appear to be a one-off", he wrote in a note.

Issues, including higher-than-expected expenses and an increase in non-performing loans, could persist in a lower interest rate environment.

Quant rating Very Bearish; before this action Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (2 Buy, 1 Outperform, 4 Hold).

Previously: Heritage Financial EPS misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (July 25)