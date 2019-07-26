Waste Connections names Worthing Jackman as CEO

Waste Connections (WCN +1% ) has appointed Worthing F. Jackman, as President and Chief Executive Officer. He has also joined Board of Directors.

Mr. Jackman joined Waste Connections in 2003 and assumed the role of CFO in 2004. He was promoted to President in July 2018 and has served as the Company's Principal Executive Officer since February 2019.

The Company also announced that Ronald J. Mittelstaedt has returned from his temporary leave of absence and assumed the role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.