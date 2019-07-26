More on Viad Q2 results

Viad (VVI +0.3% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 10.6% Y/Y to $402.3M & organic revenue of $404.2M (+11.1% Y/Y).

The acquisitions of Mountain Park Lodges and the Belton Chalet contributed revenue of $3M and exchange rate variances had an unfavorable impact on revenue of $4.9M.

Adj. segment operating margin increased 101 bps to 11.8% & adj. segment EBITDA margin increased 46 bps to 15.4%.

GES: Revenue of $346.9M (+10% Y/Y); adj. segment operating margin increased 100 bps to 10.2%; adj. segment EBITDA margin increased 50 bps to 12.8% & U.S. base same-show revenue was -1.7%.

Pursuit: Revenue of $55.4M (+14.6% Y/Y); adj. segment operating margin increased 100 bps to 21.7%; adj. segment EBITDA margin declined 50 bps to 31.4%; Same-store effective ticket price $35 (+6.1% Y/Y); same-store revenue/attraction visitor $46 (+9.5% Y/Y); same-store attraction visitors 650,724 (-3.2% Y/Y); same-store RevPAR $128 (+4.9% Y/Y).

Cash and equivalents were $45.6M, debt was $326.6M, and debt-to-capital ratio was 39.3%.

2019 Outlook: Adj. segment EBITDA of $159-166M. GES: Revenue up low-single digits; Adj. segment EBITDA $76-80M; D&A $37-39; Adj. segment operating income $38-42M; capex $30-33M. Pursuit: Revenue up 20%-23.5%; Adj. segment EBITDA $82.5-86.5M; D&A $23-24; Adj. segment operating income $59-63M; capex $58-62M.

Previously: Viad EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Jul. 25 2019)