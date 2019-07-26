Tech, telecom lead stocks higher

Stocks extend their gains, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 reaching new intraday highs, as Google parent Alphabet ( +10% ) and Twitter ( +8.8% ) surged after better-than-expected earnings.

And investors didn't see anything in the Q2 GDP report to change expectations for a 25-basis point rate cut when the Fed meets next week.

The Nasdaq gains 1.0% and the S&P rises 0.6% ; the Dow, which has been fluctuating, is up 0.1% .

By S&P 500 sector, communications services ( +3.1% ) and consumer staples ( +1.1% ) lead the climb, while energy ( -0.6% ) and industrials ( -0.2% ) lag.

Sprint ( +6.9% ) and T-Mobile ( +4.7% ) rise after the Justice Department gives its blessing for their merger, assuming they divest Dish Network ( +2.3% ) to make it a national wireless competitor.

The 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 2.075%.

Crude oil rises 0.5% to $56.30 per barrel.