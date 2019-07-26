Tech, telecom lead stocks higher

Stocks extend their gains, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 reaching new intraday highs, as Google parent Alphabet (+10%) and Twitter (+8.8%) surged after better-than-expected earnings.
And investors didn't see anything in the Q2 GDP report to change expectations for a 25-basis point rate cut when the Fed meets next week.
The Nasdaq gains 1.0% and the S&P rises 0.6%; the Dow, which has been fluctuating, is up 0.1%.
By S&P 500 sector, communications services (+3.1%) and consumer staples (+1.1%) lead the climb, while energy (-0.6%) and industrials (-0.2%) lag.
Sprint (+6.9%) and T-Mobile (+4.7%) rise after the Justice Department gives its blessing for their merger, assuming they divest Dish Network (+2.3%) to make it a national wireless competitor.
The 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 2.075%.
Crude oil rises 0.5% to $56.30 per barrel.
Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 98.04 after reports that President Trump has ruled out currency intervention measures.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox