Lundin’s Portugal zinc expansion project cost creeps higher
Jul. 26, 2019 1:11 PM ETLundin Mining Corporation (LUNMF)By: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) pushes back the completion of its Neves-Corvo zinc expansion project in Portugal and the cost of the project has risen by €55M, with pre-production now estimated at €360M and total capital cost is estimated at €380M.
- The company reported that commissioning of surface facilities is expected to start by the end of Q1 2020, with Commissioning of the underground crushing and conveying systems is expected in Q2 2020.
- Neves-Corvo mine produced 18,251 tons of zinc and 9,651 tons of copper in Q2.