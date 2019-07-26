U.S. rig count slides by another 8; oil rigs drop 3

The number of active U.S. drilling rigs falls for the 10th time in 12 weeks, shedding another 8 rigs to 946 following last week's decline of 4, Baker Hughes says in its latest report.

The number of active U.S. oil rigs falls by 3 to 776, capping a decline of 17 rigs for the month, the biggest decline since March and the eighth straight monthly drop.

Gas rigs fell by 5 to 169, and one rig remains classified as miscellaneous.

WTI crude oil +0.1% to $56.10/bbl.

