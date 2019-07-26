Former Fox RSNs go dark on Dish, Sling after extension runs out

Dish Network (DISH +1.5%) says that after a temporary extension to talks, 16 of Disney's (DIS +1.1%) acquired Fox regional sports networks have been pulled from Dish and its Sling TV.
The Fox RSNs (currently in the process of being sold to Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -3.5%)) and YES Network are "demanding unreasonable rates and attempting to make Dish customers pay for the channels, whether they get them or not," Dish says in a statement.
Dish says it offered a short-term contract extension that would have included a retroactive rate adjustment, but that the offer was rejected.
