Goldman's biggest market cap sees lots of action at 4:02 PM

Goldman's largest exchange-traded fund, the ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC +0.7% ) racked up more than $1B of inflows in July.

But interesting pattern emerged recently. Big blocks of shares, worth more than $630M, traded on three separate days at 4:02 PM during the past week, Bloomberg reports.

GSLC uses a so-called smart-beta strategy that tracks stocks exhibiting value, quality, momentum, and low volatility.

The coincidence of the 4:02 timestamps likely reflects a market maker squaring up; as market makers fill client orders for the ETF during the trading day, traders buy the underlying securities to hedge their positions then swap them for shares in the ETF.

Though the market technically closes at 4:00 PM, trades are often stamped a couple minutes later to reflect the closing prices.

The trades started last Friday when 6.4M shares, worth ~$387M traded, notching up a record daily inflow for the ETF. A 1.7M block occurred on Monday and a 2.3M-share transaction followed on Wednesday.

