Equifax discloses details on data breach settlement

Equifax (EFX +3.9% ) outlines the specific services and/or compensation it will provide to members of the class action settlement over its data breach that was disclosed on Sept. 7, 2017.

Class members are defined as U.S. consumers whose personal information was affected by the data breach.

Members are eligible for one or more of these benefits: (1) free credit monitoring or up to a $125 cash payment if they already have credit monitoring services that will continue for at least six more months; (2) up to $20,000 in other cash payments for time and money spend preventing or recovering from identity theft because of the data breach; and (3) free identity restoration services provided by Experian to help remedy the effects of identity theft and fraud.

The company said benefits won't be available until the settlement becomes final, but consumers can submit claims now.

