Dow Inc. (DOW -3.4% ) slides for a second straight day as BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $55 price target, saying Q2 results came in slightly ahead of reduced consensus estimates but the company's outlook was "underwhelming."

BAML analyst Steve Byrne says the drag on profitability from MDI, SIloxanes and MEG has been larger than expected, and does not believe Dow will right-size the cost structure appropriately.

Byrne also believes Dow will need to inject another $500M of capital into Sadara and sees pressure on profitability well into H1 2020.

The analyst thinks investors can get better sector exposure through LyondellBassel (LYB) at a lower valuation and with fewer distractions.

Dow's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.